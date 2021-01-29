UrduPoint.com
Ufone Marks Two Decades Of Being All About U

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:24 PM

Pakistani telecom brand, Ufone celebrated its 20 years of excellence and glory on Friday, January 29. A virtual event was held for employees all over the country to revel the special occasion

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020) Pakistani telecom brand, Ufone celebrated its 20 years of excellence and glory on Friday, January 29. A virtual event was held for employees all over the country to revel the special occasion. Children of Pakistan Sweet Homes were invited to share this memorable occasion with Ufone and a cake cutting ceremony was held for them.
A heartfelt tribute was paid to all those who passed away during last year including Ufone’s former CEO and a visionary leader, Mr Rashid Khan. Employees were also lauded for their resilience during these tough times and their commitment to provide the best possible services despite all odds.

Throughout these years, customers have been at the forefront for the Pakistani telecom brand and have played an important role in Ufone’s massive success. On successful completion of it 20 years, customers expressed their heartfelt gratitude and felicitations to Ufone. These messages were compiled in a special video which gives us a glimpse of the strength of company’s relationship with its people.
Over the past two decades, Ufone has introduced many innovative products and services for the first time in the market including the flagship product “Super Card”.

Thus it has not only become a game changer in the telecom industry but has also helped empower the customers with access to information, affordable services and freedom of choice.
The network, since its inception, has followed the vision to provide quality services for Pakistanis. Ufone has successfully demonstrated how technology can be leveraged to improve user experience and increase accessibility.
The brand has achieved remarkable feats in business development and customer service. It has always strived towards creating better opportunities for its people. Whether it is partnering with social organizations to steer a wave of change or providing an improved digital experience to customers, the people of Pakistan remained the central focus throughout their 20 years long journey. Ufone envisions to continue expanding its scope of services with greater focus on service excellence and customer convenience thus staying true to its motto “Tum Hi Tou Ho

