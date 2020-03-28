UrduPoint.com
Ufone Offers Free WhatsApp To Help You Stay Connected With Your Loved Ones While Staying At Home

Users only need to dial *987# to subscribe to the offer after which they can enjoy free WhatsApp including video and voice calls any time of the day.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) During the times of social distancing, Pakistani telecom operator Ufone is ensuring that its customers remain connected to their loved ones from the comfort of their home.

Ufone has launched free WhatsApp for prepaid users all over Pakistan. Users only need to dial *987# to subscribe to the offer after which they can enjoy free WhatsApp including video and voice calls any time of the day.

The offer shall allow subscribers to be close to their friends and family despite being in self-isolation.


Since the entire country is undergoing a strict lockdown owing to the threat of Coronavirus pandemic, people are unable to see or meet anyone and this can become very stressful if people are not connected virtually.

Ufone aims to help its valuable customers during such tough times in all possible ways therefore the company has introduced multiple products and services which can make their lives easy and ensure smooth connectivity.


Apart from this unique offer Ufone has launched online services through which customers can get balance recharge via MyUfoneApp or by visiting Ufone’s official website. The Pakistani telecom operator considers all its customers a part of the U family thus the brand focuses on customer satisfaction and happiness.


As a socially responsible organization Ufone advises all its customers to adopt preventive measures against Coronavirus. These include washing hands thoroughly and often, with soap, for 20 seconds, avoid shaking hands, especially with those who appear to be ill, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible, disinfect shared surfaces, such as doorknobs, bathroom taps, or table tops, stay home when you are sick and maintain distance of at least 1 metre from any individual.

By adoption of basic protective measures we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

