Ufone offers free WhatsApp to help you stay connected with your loved ones while staying at home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) During the times of social distancing, Pakistani telecom operator Ufone is ensuring that its customers remain connected to their loved ones from the comfort of their home.

Ufone has launched free WhatsApp for prepaid users all over Pakistan. Users only need to dial *987# to subscribe to the offer after which they can enjoy free WhatsApp including video and voice calls any time of the day.

The offer shall allow subscribers to be close to their friends and family despite being in self-isolation.