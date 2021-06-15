Ufone’s ‘Nayi SIM offer’ brings exciting all in one bundles for new customers

Carrying forward its customer centric business model, Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone has offered all in one bundles with exciting voice and data rewards for its new customers under its latest ‘Nayi SIM Offer’

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th April, 2021) Carrying forward its customer centric business model, Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone has offered all in one bundles with exciting voice and data rewards for its new customers under its latest ‘Nayi SIM Offer’. Each new Ufone connection will offer free calls and data volume to facilitate users, right from the beginning. New Ufone subscribers can dial the code *1000# for subscription of this offer while customers from other networks can also avail this exciting offer by converting their existing numbers to Ufone network.

This offer will provide new users a firsthand experience of Ufone’s quality products and services besides helping them ease into a lifelong Ufone experience. This offer includes a generous 1000 free on-net minutes and 4 GB free internet including social internet which can be availed right after activating the SIM and dialing *1000# for an entire week.

Subscribers can further avail offers based on recharge and according to their needs using the same code *1000# Nayi SIM Offer - Ufone. New customers will get 500 U-U & PTCL minutes, 20 minutes on other networks, 2 GB internet including social internet and 500 SMS by activating the Rs.

75 offer. Rs. 100 offer will give access to 1000 U-U & PTCL minutes, 30 minutes on other networks, 5 GB internet including social internet in addition to 1000 SMS. Likewise, the Rs. 250 offer further sweetens the pie by giving 2500 U-U & PTCL minutes, 50 minutes on other networks, 8 GB internet including social internet and 2500 SMS. Rs. 75 and Rs. 100 offers are valid for 7 days while the validity of Rs. 250 offer is 15 days

For further inquiry regarding the offer, prospective users can visit the official Ufone website Nayi SIM Offer - Ufone or visit the closest Ufone franchise, PTCL & Ufone Joint shops or nearest service center.

The offer mirrors Ufone’s long time commitment to providing excellent voice, data and digital experience to its ever growing users family. The company’s customer centricity and dedication to its users is best expressed by its simple yet profound motto ‘Tum He Tou Ho’ that drives its relentless commitment to innovate and improve its products and services to best facilitate its valued customers.