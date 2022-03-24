UK Asks YouTube to Delete Conversation of Defense Minister With Russian Pranksters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The UK Ministry of Defense asked YouTube to remove the video of UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace talking to Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus.

The prankers claim that they managed to hold a video call with Wallace on March 17 and have publish eight videos from the conversation, which include the discussion of the status of Ukraine in NATO, arms supplies and involvement of foreign mercenaries in the conflict, as well as a possibility of Kiev acquiring nuclear weapons.

"The latest Russian disinformation presented in this video creates a substantial risk of UK national security and our defense commitments to NATO and our international partners, not to mention the risk to international unity working to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal invasion. As the Russian State was responsible for the hoax call, we are writing to insist you remove (or at least block) access to the videos in line with Google/YouTube policy announced on 11 March," the ministry said in a statement dated Tuesday and posted on Twitter today.

The ministry claims that the video was edited and factually incorrect.

"On two occasions now, these modified and edited clips have risked being used by the Russian state as a premise for more attacks outside of international law and to inflict further human rights abuses," the statement read.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.