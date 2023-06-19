UK-Based Space Company Starting Trials of New 3D-Printed Rocket Engines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Skyrora, a private space company based in the United Kingdom, will be testing its new 3D-printed rocket engines this summer for potential orbit launches, UK broadcaster Sky news reports.

The engines, made using Skyrora's own Skyprint 2 machine, will be tested at a facility in Midlothian, Scotland, the largest rocket testing facility in the United Kingdom, Sky News said on Monday.

The weekly tests will take place over the summer.

Skyrora, which has received funding from the UK and EU space agencies, plans to scale up production if the 3D-printed engine trials are successful and will then conduct more tests of its three-stage launch vehicle, Skyrora XL.