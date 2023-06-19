UrduPoint.com

UK-Based Space Company Starting Trials Of New 3D-Printed Rocket Engines - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published June 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

UK-Based Space Company Starting Trials of New 3D-Printed Rocket Engines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Skyrora, a private space company based in the United Kingdom, will be testing its new 3D-printed rocket engines this summer for potential orbit launches, UK broadcaster Sky news reports.

The engines, made using Skyrora's own Skyprint 2 machine, will be tested at a facility in Midlothian, Scotland, the largest rocket testing facility in the United Kingdom, Sky News said on Monday.

The weekly tests will take place over the summer.

Skyrora, which has received funding from the UK and EU space agencies, plans to scale up production if the 3D-printed engine trials are successful and will then conduct more tests of its three-stage launch vehicle, Skyrora XL.

Related Topics

Company Vehicle United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

12 minutes ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

47 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.