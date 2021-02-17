UK Can Offer US New Partnership to Advance Tech, Cyber Capabilities - Ambassador

The tradition of looser regulatory regimes in the United States and the United Kingdom than those in the European Union offer prospects for a new special relationship between the two countries to advance cyber, digital and other technologies, UK Ambassador in Washington Karen Pierce said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The tradition of looser regulatory regimes in the United States and the United Kingdom than those in the European Union offer prospects for a new special relationship between the two countries to advance cyber, digital and other technologies, UK Ambassador in Washington Karen Pierce said on Wednesday.

"The UK and the United States [enjoy] slightly more freedom and are more permissive," Pierce told a Carnegie Endowment for International Peace podcast. "You can apply that to technology to move the [US-UK] special relationship into these very new areas of digital and technology."

Pierce noted the two countries had rapidly advanced nuclear technology through their close bilateral cooperation in the 1950s and added that the current emerging technologies offered similar opportunities.

"We stand on the threshold of doing the same. ...The world is changing. Big trade deals are not what they were. It is possible to get the MFA [Most Favored Nation Agreement] with the United States. We would like to get it. We would be ready to talk about these labor, environmental and digital aspects," Pierce said.

The United States and the United Kingdom have also shared common ground and similar approaches to advancing human rights and advocating policies to aggressively combat climate change in international affairs, Pierce added.