UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Competition Watchdog To Investigate Amazon, Google Over Fake Reviews

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

UK Competition Watchdog to Investigate Amazon, Google Over Fake Reviews

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Friday launched a formal probe into Amazon and Google over concern that they have not done enough to protect shoppers from fake reviews.

"We are investigating concerns that Amazon and Google have not been doing enough to prevent or remove fake reviews to protect customers and honest businesses. It's important that these tech platforms take responsibility and we stand ready to take action if we find that they are not doing enough," CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said in a statement.

The government official said that they are worried millions of online shoppers could be misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money based on those recommendations.

According to the competition watchdog, fake and misleading reviews could also impact on businesses' star ratings and how prominently companies and products are displayed to consumers, changing their whole shopping experience.

The probe will be also examining whether both companies investigate and promptly remove fake and misleading reviews, and penalize reviewers or companies to dissuade them from posting misleading messages scores.

The CMA also voiced concerned over Amazon's systems failing to stop sellers from manipulating product listings, setting an example of merchants who co-opt positive reviews from other products.

The probe into fake reviews is part of a broader programme of CMA work, which includes establishing a new pro-competition regulatory regime for digital markets, to curb the power of big tech.

Related Topics

Google Reading United Kingdom Money Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE joins Central American Integration System

40 minutes ago

Mujahid Ullah Afridi awarded death sentence in Asm ..

43 minutes ago

Russia's MiG-31K Jets Capable of Carrying Hyperson ..

58 minutes ago

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange to open office in Peshawar ..

58 minutes ago

S. Korea's overseas direct investment posts double ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.