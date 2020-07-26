UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Defense Secretary Stresses Need For Policy Review After Alleged Russian Space Arms Test

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 08:00 AM

UK Defense Secretary Stresses Need for Policy Review After Alleged Russian Space Arms Test

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has stressed the importance of the current comprehensive security review after the reports about the alleged anti-satellite weapon test by Russia.

On Thursday, the US Space Command said Russia had conducted a space-based anti-satellite weapon earlier in the month. Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the claim, said that Washington only accuses Russia of conducting missile tests to justify its own plans to deploy weapons in space.

"This week, we have been reminded of the threat Russia poses to our national security with the provocative test of a weapon-like projectile from a satellite threatening the peaceful use of space.

Space, and our access to it, is fundamental to our way of life. But Russia is not alone. China too are developing offensive space weapons, and both nations are upgrading their capabilities right across the spectrum. Such behaviour only underlines the importance of the review the Government is currently conducting into our foreign, security, defence and development policy - the deepest and most radical since the end of the Cold War," Wallace warned, writing on The Telegraph website.

Earlier in the year, London launched a review of foreign, defense, security, and development policy to reconsider its aims and methods of reaching them.

Related Topics

Russia China Washington London Wallace United Kingdom From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

9 hours ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

9 hours ago

IUCN unveils Global Standard

7 hours ago

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

7 hours ago

Russia's Nuclear Tech Giant Rosatom to 3D-Print Sp ..

7 hours ago

Murad asks opposition to learn about history of th ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.