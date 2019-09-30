UK Defense Staff Chief Claims Country 'At War' Every Day Over Alleged Russian Cyberattacks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) UK Defence Staff Chief Gen. Nick Carter has claimed that his country is "at war" every day over alleged cyberattacks coming from Russia and other countries.

"I feel I am now at war, but it's not a war in the way we would have defined it in the past. And that is because great power competition and the battle of ideas with non-state actors is threatening us on a daily basis," Carter said at the Cliveden Literary Festival, as quoted by The Daily Telegraph.

Carter also accused Russia of being "more of a threat today than it was five years ago."

The chief of the Defence Staff noted the increasing role of online and space warfare, compared to the traditional land, sea and air battles.

"Our opponents are using deniable tactics and capabilities against us and we have to find a way of responding to that and indeed do a bit ourselves," Carter said, noting that the country would have to "bring back the lost art of deception."

The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom has said that the alleged cyberattacks, which UK ministers have repeatedly accused Russia of waging, are just a pretext for stirring up anti-Russia sentiment. The embassy has noted that Moscow has repeatedly offered London cooperation on cyberthreat, but no reaction has followed, which proves London's lack of interest in a professional dialogue.