UK Eases Sanctions on Moscow to Allow Activities Related to Joint Space Mission to Mars

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United Kingdom has eased sanctions on Russia by amending its Export Control Order 2014 to allow for certain activities necessary for the ExoMars-2020 joint Russia-EU space mission.

The amendments were made on September 9 and went into effect on Tuesday.

"Article 3 also amends the description of the activities which require prior authorisation under Article 4(2b) of the Russia Sanctions Regulation in article 5 of the 2014 Order to reflect amendments to that Article to allow certain activities necessary for certain flights within the ExoMars 2020 Mission Framework," the document read.

The document did not specify which particular activities the amendment included.

ExoMars-2020 is a joint mission to Mars involving the European Space Agency and Russia's Roscosmos space corporation. The mission will include the launch of a European Mars rover and a landing module developed in Russia.

The mission is expected to be launched on July 25, 2020, and to reach Mars in March 2021.