UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Eases Sanctions On Moscow To Allow Activities Related To Joint Space Mission To Mars

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:21 PM

UK Eases Sanctions on Moscow to Allow Activities Related to Joint Space Mission to Mars

The United Kingdom has eased sanctions on Russia by amending its Export Control Order 2014 to allow for certain activities necessary for the ExoMars-2020 joint Russia-EU space mission

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United Kingdom has eased sanctions on Russia by amending its Export Control Order 2014 to allow for certain activities necessary for the ExoMars-2020 joint Russia-EU space mission.

The amendments were made on September 9 and went into effect on Tuesday.

"Article 3 also amends the description of the activities which require prior authorisation under Article 4(2b) of the Russia Sanctions Regulation in article 5 of the 2014 Order to reflect amendments to that Article to allow certain activities necessary for certain flights within the ExoMars 2020 Mission Framework," the document read.

The document did not specify which particular activities the amendment included.

ExoMars-2020 is a joint mission to Mars involving the European Space Agency and Russia's Roscosmos space corporation. The mission will include the launch of a European Mars rover and a landing module developed in Russia.

The mission is expected to be launched on July 25, 2020, and to reach Mars in March 2021.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom March July September 2020

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

9 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

24 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

24 minutes ago

39 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

39 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.