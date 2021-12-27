UrduPoint.com

UK Firm Closer To Offering Global Internet Via Satellites

Daniyal Sohail 21 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:38 PM

UK firm closer to offering global internet via satellites

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :A Russian Soyuz rocket on Monday took 36 more satellites from British operator OneWeb into orbit, bringing the company more than halfway towards its goal of providing global broadband internet.

The London-headquartered company is working to complete the construction of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites providing enhanced broadband and other services to countries around the planet.

The UK company plans for its global commercial internet service to be operational by next year, supported by some 650 satellites. With the latest mission, it now has a total of 394 satellites in orbit for the constellation.

The Russian rocket, operated by Europe's Arianespace, took off at 1310 GMT from the Moscow-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan.

"LIFTOFF!" Russia's Roscosmos space agency tweeted after the launch.

OneWeb is competing in the race to provide fast internet for the world's remote areas via satellites along with tech billionaire Elon Musk and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos of Amazon.

Arianespace, which has worked with Russia for close to two decades, is under contract to make 16 Soyuz launches between December 2020 and the end of 2022.

