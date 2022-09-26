UK Funds Two Space Firms in Bid to Launch First National Space Debris Removal Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The UK Space Agency has awarded funding to two UK-based companies to design the first national mission to remove space debris orbiting Earth, the UK government said on Monday.

"ClearSpace and Astroscale have been awarded £4 million from the UK Space Agency to design missions to remove existing pieces of space debris, working with a consortium of industry partners," the statement said.

After completing their designs, the two companies, along with other UK space firms, may receive further funding and "see the UK's first national space debris removal mission launch in 2026.

"

The project will create 70 new employment opportunities and help increase growth in national space industry.

The UK Space Agency also started a new scheme to financially support innovative space research, called Enabling Technology Programme.

Space debris in Earth's orbit is a major challenge for spacefaring nations, as it may harm operational satellites and spacecraft.