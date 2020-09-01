UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Government Plans To Update Laws To Enable Greater Digital Identity Checking

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:38 PM

UK Government Plans to Update Laws to Enable Greater Digital Identity Checking

He UK government plans to update the country's existing laws to enable the wider usage of digital identity checks, according to a press release published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The UK government plans to update the country's existing laws to enable the wider usage of digital identity checks, according to a press release published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport on Tuesday.

"Now ... the government plans to update existing laws on identity checking to enable digital identity to be used as widely as possible," the press release read.

The government's new Digital Identity Strategy board also announced that the UK's new policy will be guided by six principles - privacy, transparency, inclusivity, interoperability, proportionality, and good governance.

"We want to make it easier for people to prove their identity securely online so transactions can become even quicker - it has the potential to add billions to our economy," the digital infrastructure minister Matt Warman said in the press release.

In August, the UK government launched a pilot of its Document Checking Service, which seeks to make passport data available for private sector organizations to check identities online.

The latest initiative has been established amid a rapid rise in identity fraud in the United Kingdom. According to the government, 223,163 cases were identified in 2019, a rise of 18 percent from the previous year.

Related Topics

United Kingdom August 2019 Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mubadala Healthcare launches occupational health s ..

10 minutes ago

Health Ministers of UAE, Cyprus discuss cooperatio ..

10 minutes ago

All set to celebrate Defence Day in befitting mann ..

2 minutes ago

Saplings distributed among road users

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Belarus, Russia Agree Gradual Resumption of Travel ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.