MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The UK government plans to expand telecommunications regulator Ofcom's role in policing online platforms, according to a statement published on Wednesday, as part of measures that could result in senior figures being fined or held criminally liable for having illegal or harmful content on their websites.

"With Ofcom at the helm of a proportionate and strong regulatory regime, we have an incredible opportunity to lead the world in building a thriving digital economy, driven by groundbreaking technology, that is trusted by and protects everyone in the UK," Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nicky Morgan said in the statement.

As part of the new measures, Ofcom will be given the responsibility to ensure that online platforms and social media firms are complying with a new legal measure that protects users from accessing and disseminating illegal and harmful material.

The government first presented the proposals in a white paper in April. UK lawmakers have called for equipping a regulator, in this case Ofcom, with the powers to enforce measures, ranging from fines to custodial sentences, on websites that fail to protect users from illegal content.

Critics of the measures, including the Index on Censorship organization, have said that the government's proposals threaten freedom of expression in the United Kingdom.