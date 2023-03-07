UrduPoint.com

UK Gov't Announces $2Mln Funding For Deep Space Exploration Projects

Daniyal Sohail Published March 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The UK government announced on Tuesday it would allocate 1.6 million Pounds (almost $2 million) to finance deep space exploration projects, including utilizing Moon resources and nuclear technologies.

"The (UK space) agency has announced £1.6 million funding for the eight projects through its Enabling Space Exploration fund on Mars Day, led by STEM Learning to celebrate innovations in space exploration and promote career opportunities in the sector," the government statement said.

The projects will analyze the impact of space on human health and develop possible treatment, develop a resource utilization system for Mars and Moon exploration, design high performance and durability infrared sensors for space flights, explore the possibility of oxygen and water extraction from other planets' surface, improve carbon dioxide recycling, optimize nuclear technology for space exploration and traveling.

"Today's funding is part of the government's strategy to use our £5 billion investment in space science and technology to grow our £16.5 billion commercial space sector to create the businesses, jobs and opportunities of tomorrow, and the space clusters from Cornwall to Scotland," Minister of State for Science George Freeman said.

The investments are also designed to maintain and boost cooperation with UK's international partners, including the European Space Agency, with which the UK plans to deliver Rosalind Franklin Rover to Mars in 2028.

