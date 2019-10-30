UrduPoint.com
UK Information Commissioner Says Facebook Agrees To Pay $644,000 Over Data Security Issues

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:04 PM

UK Information Commissioner Says Facebook Agrees to Pay $644,000 Over Data Security Issues

Facebook has agreed to pay a fine of 500,000 pounds or about $644,000, in the United Kingdom over suspected failure to protect data, the UK Information Commissioner's Office said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Facebook has agreed to pay a fine of 500,000 Pounds or about $644,000, in the United Kingdom over suspected failure to protect data, the UK Information Commissioner's Office said Wednesday.

The commissioner launched an investigation into "the misuse of personal data in political campaigns" in 2017. The following year, the decision to fine Facebook over suspected failure to safeguard data was made within that probe. The digital giant appealed that decision.

"An agreement has now been reached between the parties. As part of this agreement, Facebook and the ICO have agreed to withdraw their respective appeals. Facebook has agreed to pay the �500,000 fine but has made no admission of liability in relation to the MPN. The fine is not kept by ICO but is paid to HM Treasury's consolidated fund. As is usually the case in such proceedings before the Tribunal, the ICO and Facebook will each pay their own legal costs of the proceedings," the commissioner said.

