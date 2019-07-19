UK Inks Deal With Raytheon to Fast-Track Launch of Military Satellite Network - Officer

The United Kingdom's Defense Ministry has enlisted the US defense firm Raytheon to develop a network of tiny satellites, joining the United States in a race to weaponize outer space, UK Royal Air Force chief of staff for capability Air Vice-Marshal Rocky Rochelle said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The United Kingdom 's Defense Ministry has enlisted the US defense firm Raytheon to develop a network of tiny satellites , joining the United States in a race to weaponize outer space, UK Royal Air Force chief of staff for capability Air Vice-Marshal Rocky Rochelle said on Friday.

"In large part because of US efforts to raise the profile of military space, allies are working hard to 'close the space gap," Rochelle said in statement released by Raytheon.

Raytheon signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UK Defense Ministry of Defense to join a collaboration between government and industry formed to fast track the launch of a small satellite constellation and enhance the UK's sovereign space capability, the statement said.

"The collaboration between Raytheon and the UK Armed Forces will deliver new capabilities that directly benefit this important alliance," Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services said in the statement.

The US recently established a Space Force, which will eventually become a sixth branch of the American armed forces, to counter efforts by China and Russia to also develop space based sensors and weapons.