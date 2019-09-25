UK Investment Minister Vows to Boost National Space Industry Positions in Global Market

UK Minister for Investment Graham Stuart at the Department for International Trade (DIT) expressed on Wednesday the government's intention to boost positions of the national space industry in the global market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) UK Minister for Investment Graham Stuart at the Department for International Trade (DIT) expressed on Wednesday the government 's intention to boost positions of the national space industry in the global market

On Tuesday, the UK Space Agency announced a collaboration deal with the Australian Space Agency to boost mutual investments and share experience in space industry between the two countries.

"Space is going mainstream. For communications, data, earth observation, climate change management, smart cities and transport, space technology is fundamental and growing in importance. With Europe's leading science base and continuing membership of the European Space Agency, the UK's commercial space industry is determined, with government support, to double its share of the growing global market," Stuart said at the UK Space Conference in Newport, as quoted by the government's statement.

He pointed out the role of the international cooperation for developing the UK space industry and stressed that the Department for International Trade had a dedicated team that was ready to support trade in expertise and technologies.

"This pioneering tie-up with Australia and the fantastic showcase event at the new International Conference Centre in Newport are just the start. With delegations attending from all over the world supported by DIT we are determined to do our part to make UK space a continuing success," Stuart noted.

The minister also announced that the Space Park Leicester industry-academic cluster, scheduled to open in late 2020, would be provided with 100-million-pound support ($123 million).

The government added that the UK space exports were going to increase to 25 billion Pounds by 2030, which will allow London to reach its goal on ensuring 60 percent of the space sector's revenue through exports.