UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Investment Minister Vows To Boost National Space Industry Positions In Global Market

Daniyal Sohail 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:51 PM

UK Investment Minister Vows to Boost National Space Industry Positions in Global Market

UK Minister for Investment Graham Stuart at the Department for International Trade (DIT) expressed on Wednesday the government's intention to boost positions of the national space industry in the global market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) UK Minister for Investment Graham Stuart at the Department for International Trade (DIT) expressed on Wednesday the government's intention to boost positions of the national space industry in the global market.

On Tuesday, the UK Space Agency announced a collaboration deal with the Australian Space Agency to boost mutual investments and share experience in space industry between the two countries.

"Space is going mainstream. For communications, data, earth observation, climate change management, smart cities and transport, space technology is fundamental and growing in importance. With Europe's leading science base and continuing membership of the European Space Agency, the UK's commercial space industry is determined, with government support, to double its share of the growing global market," Stuart said at the UK Space Conference in Newport, as quoted by the government's statement.

He pointed out the role of the international cooperation for developing the UK space industry and stressed that the Department for International Trade had a dedicated team that was ready to support trade in expertise and technologies.

"This pioneering tie-up with Australia and the fantastic showcase event at the new International Conference Centre in Newport are just the start. With delegations attending from all over the world supported by DIT we are determined to do our part to make UK space a continuing success," Stuart noted.

The minister also announced that the Space Park Leicester industry-academic cluster, scheduled to open in late 2020, would be provided with 100-million-pound support ($123 million).

The government added that the UK space exports were going to increase to 25 billion Pounds by 2030, which will allow London to reach its goal on ensuring 60 percent of the space sector's revenue through exports.

Related Topics

World Technology Australia Exports Europe London Leicester Newport United Kingdom 2020 Market Event All From Government Industry Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.