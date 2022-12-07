UK, Japan Launch New Digital Partnership to Improve Tech Cooperation

The United Kingdom and Japan have launched a new digital partnership to share expertise in a number of areas including supply chain resilience, data and cyber security, the UK government said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United Kingdom and Japan have launched a new digital partnership to share expertise in a number of areas including supply chain resilience, data and cyber security, the UK government said on Wednesday.

"The partnership will structure engagement between the UK and Japanese governments on a range of digital issues, including how to improve the resilience of globally significant supply chains such as semiconductors and telecommunications," the statement read.

According to the UK government, the two countries are also going to develop joint research in vital digital technologies, increase trade and investment and reduce barriers for tech businesses so as to improve their positions in the market and make it easier for them to operate in both Japan and the UK.

One of the main goals of the partnership will be cybersecurity as the countries were going to improve their cyber resilience to ensure better data protection for citizens and businesses, the government added.

"The UK's relationship with Japan has grown from strength to strength in recent years based on a foundation of shared goals and values. Our thriving tech sectors are another opportunity for us to work together to benefit citizens and businesses across both countries," UK Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan was quoted as saying in the statement.

The newly announced partnership is part of the UK Digital Strategy unveiled in June. The strategy's top priority is improving the country's digital economy and "cementing the UK as a global tech superpower."