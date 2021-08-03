UrduPoint.com

UK Mulling Cyberattack Against Iran Over Mercer Street Incident - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 01:18 PM

UK Mulling Cyberattack Against Iran Over Mercer Street Incident - Reports

The United Kingdom is considering launching a cyberattack against Iran, which, according to London, is responsible for the attack on the Israeli tanker Mercer Street, the British publication Sun reported, citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The United Kingdom is considering launching a cyberattack against Iran, which, according to London, is responsible for the attack on the Israeli tanker Mercer Street, the British publication Sun reported, citing government sources.

Last Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Iran should face up to the consequences of its "outrageous" attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry called the statements about Tehran's involvement contradictory and groundless and noted that Iran would not hesitate to protect its national interests and respond to any possible actions directed against the country.

According to sources cited by the publication, a "range of options" are being prepared for response measures after the attack on the ship that left one UK citizen dead. A senior Sun source in the Defense Department said the answer is likely to be in cyberspace. According to him, "no one will see" the attack, but it will be undertaken in such a way that "they will be left in no doubt you cannot kill a Brit unchecked."

"A British national was killed and we have to make clear there are certain lines that can't be crossed," a British Foreign Office insider said.

The publication also reported that a British special forces team went to the place where the tanker is located in order to take charge of the investigation. Subsequently, according to the Iranian Tasnim agency, a British adviser in Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry in connection with accusations by British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

Raab said on Sunday that London is working with international partners on an agreed response to Iran over the attack on Mercer Street. It is "highly likely" that Iran attacked it using one or more unmanned aerial vehicles, he said.

Last week, Zodiac Maritime operator said that the ship, owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, was attacked near Oman, adding that the suspected piracy incident left two crew members, citizens of Romania and the UK, dead. Later, the company said that the crew took back control of the ship and the US navy was escorting it. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated there was information indicating that Iran was involved in the attack. Iran has denied having any role in the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Prime Minister Foreign Office Iran Company Oman Vehicles London Tehran United Kingdom Romania Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Russia Records 22,010 COVId-19 cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 22,010 COVId-19 cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 Auto giant Stellantis posts strong profit in inaug ..

Auto giant Stellantis posts strong profit in inaugural first half

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Calling on Afghan Government, Taliban to Qu ..

Moscow Calling on Afghan Government, Taliban to Quickly Launch Meaningful Negoti ..

2 minutes ago
 Five Dead, 2 Taken Hostage in Tribal Clash in Papu ..

Five Dead, 2 Taken Hostage in Tribal Clash in Papua New Guinea - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Abbasi differs with Shehbaz on reasons of PML-N de ..

Abbasi differs with Shehbaz on reasons of PML-N defeat in 2018 general elections

13 minutes ago
 Restoration of Inter-Korean Hotline Requested by K ..

Restoration of Inter-Korean Hotline Requested by Kim Jong Un - South Korean Inte ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.