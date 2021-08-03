UK Mulling Cyberattack Against Iran Over Mercer Street Incident - Reports

The United Kingdom is considering launching a cyberattack against Iran, which, according to London, is responsible for the attack on the Israeli tanker Mercer Street, the British publication Sun reported, citing government sources

Last Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Iran should face up to the consequences of its "outrageous" attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry called the statements about Tehran's involvement contradictory and groundless and noted that Iran would not hesitate to protect its national interests and respond to any possible actions directed against the country.

According to sources cited by the publication, a "range of options" are being prepared for response measures after the attack on the ship that left one UK citizen dead. A senior Sun source in the Defense Department said the answer is likely to be in cyberspace. According to him, "no one will see" the attack, but it will be undertaken in such a way that "they will be left in no doubt you cannot kill a Brit unchecked."

"A British national was killed and we have to make clear there are certain lines that can't be crossed," a British Foreign Office insider said.

The publication also reported that a British special forces team went to the place where the tanker is located in order to take charge of the investigation. Subsequently, according to the Iranian Tasnim agency, a British adviser in Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry in connection with accusations by British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

Raab said on Sunday that London is working with international partners on an agreed response to Iran over the attack on Mercer Street. It is "highly likely" that Iran attacked it using one or more unmanned aerial vehicles, he said.

Last week, Zodiac Maritime operator said that the ship, owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, was attacked near Oman, adding that the suspected piracy incident left two crew members, citizens of Romania and the UK, dead. Later, the company said that the crew took back control of the ship and the US navy was escorting it. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated there was information indicating that Iran was involved in the attack. Iran has denied having any role in the incident.