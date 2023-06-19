UrduPoint.com

UK Paralympian Arrives In Germany For Space Flight Training

Daniyal Sohail Published June 19, 2023 | 03:40 PM

UK Paralympian Arrives in Germany for Space Flight Training

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) John McFall, a British Paralympian selected for space flight training, has arrived at the European Space Agency's training center in Germany to undergo a feasibility study, the UK Space Agency said Monday.

The 42-year-old trauma and orthopedic specialist with a history of above-knee amputation, will spend the next two years working with experts to identify how traditional equipment and facilities for astronaut life could be made more accessible for a wider range of people.

"John's selection as the first ever astronaut with a physical disability is a landmark moment for the global space sector. It will help us discover new and more inclusive ways of working, demonstrating first-hand that space offer opportunities for everyone," Paul Bate, the agency's chief executive, said.

The Briton will undergo elements of astronaut training, such as sea survival and testing in low-atmospheric pressure environments to help ESA assess the impact that being an amputee and wearing a prosthesis will have on the requirements for living and working in space.

McFall said his three children were thrilled to be moving to Germany and excited for the opportunity to see their father going into space one day. He is one of three British candidates handpicked by the UK Space Agency for the astronaut training.

