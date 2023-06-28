MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Law Commission of England and Wales recommended on Wednesday that the UK authorities include such digital assets as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFT) in the country's legal field to fix the vulnerabilities of this sector and eliminate uncertainty.

"As the digital asset market and related technology continue to change, there remains some residual legal uncertainty and complexity ... The Commission's recommendations for reform and development of the law aim to provide a comprehensive legal foundation for digital assets which will allow these new technologies to flourish, enabling a diverse range of market participants to interact with and benefit from them," the commission said in a statement.

The agency, among other things, urged the UK authorities to provide market participants with legal tools that do not yet exist in England and Wales such as "new ways to take security over crypto-tokens and tokenised securities," the statement read.

The digital assets reform also provides for the introduction of the legislation "to confirm the existence of a distinct third category of personal property under the law which can better recognise, accommodate and protect the unique features of digital assets." This will ensure a detailed approach to recognize that crypto-tokens, export quotas and carbon emissions allowance can be objects of personal property rights, the statement read.

"To ensure that courts can respond sensitively to the complexity of emerging technology, the Commission calls on Government to create a panel of industry experts who can provide guidance on technical and legal issues relating to the control of digital assets," the commission said.

In February, the United Kingdom announced its plans to amend the legislation to tighten control over activities related to cryptoassets to protect consumers.