UK Pledges to Invest $17Mln in Low Carbon Heating

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United Kingdom will allocate more than 14 million Pounds ($17 million) in order to support the installation of low carbon heating systems across the country, the government said on Thursday.

"More than £14 million is being made available to accelerate the installation of heat pumps and heat networks across the country, as a new scheme launches to train thousands of installers," a statement issued by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.

Over 9.7 million pounds will be invested in four projects to mitigate the costs of new technologies and reduce disruption to consumers, the statement said.

Apart from installing the heating equipment, the initiative is also aimed at training carbon heating experts, which would create new green jobs, the statement added, saying that the training would take one week to complete.

"This funding will give the rollout of heat pumps a huge boost by making them cheaper and easier to install, and importantly helping more households move away from costly fossil fuels," Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Lord Callanan, said, adding that a skilled workforce is needed to make the transition to greener heating possible.

The initiative follows the 15 million pounds that the UK government has committed to the development of green technologies in the heating sector since 2020.