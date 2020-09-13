UK, Russia Find Way Around Sanctioned Components For Spektr-UV Space Telescope

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Russia and the UK have resolved the issue of sanctioned electronic components for the Russian Spektr-UV ultraviolet space telescope, Deputy Director of the Institute of Astronomy at the Russian academy of Sciences (RAS) Mikhail Sachkov told Sputnik.

"We have received samples of flight products from the UK - electronic blocks for the radiation receiver.

I would like to remind you that we had sanctions issues with them earlier, so we had to change the design of the tools in order to use only the components allowed for delivery, " Sachkov said.

He added that under the current contract, the delivery of all equipment should be completed in 2022.

The Spektr-UV telescope is planned to be launched in 2025 from the Vostochny spaceport using the Angara-A5 carrier rocket.