UK Satellites OneWeb Launched From Vostochny Successfully Put Into Orbit - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Russian upper stage Fregat successfully put all 36 UK communication satellites OneWeb into target orbit, Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik.

The satellites were launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome by the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle.

"The last group of satellites separated from the upper stage," Roscosmos said.

Now, the OneWeb orbit constellation comprises 358 of the planned 648 satellites. After separation from the upper stage, the new satellites will be taken over by the operator, OneWeb. The spacecraft will carry out further transfer to an orbit with an altitude of 1,200 kilometers with the help of their engines.

The next launches in the interests of OneWeb are expected from Baikonur on December 27, from the Kourou spaceport on January 6, 2022, after which on January 27 again from Baikonur.