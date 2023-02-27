UrduPoint.com

UK Space Agency Pledges $60Mln For Tech Dedicated To Lunar Communication

Daniyal Sohail Published February 27, 2023 | 11:13 PM

UK Space Agency Pledges $60Mln for Tech Dedicated to Lunar Communication

The UK Space Agency announced on Monday 51 million pounds ($60 million) in funding for British companies that will develop communication and navigation services for missions to the Moon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The UK Space Agency announced on Monday 51 million Pounds ($60 million) in funding for British companies that will develop communication and navigation services for missions to the Moon.

"This new funding will help UK companies provide satellite services for the fast-emerging lunar communications economy for years to come," George Freeman, the UK minister of state for science, research and innovation, said in a statement.

The United KIngdom wants to place itself at the forefront of the European Space Agency (ESA)'s Moonlight program, which aims to launch a constellation of satellites into orbit around the Moon from 2028.

These will allow future spacefarers, rovers and other equipment to communicate and navigate across the lunar surface.

The UK government said it was one of two leading international investors in the project, alongside Italy. It committed 207 million pounds to ESA telecom programs in 2022, and the 51 million pounds announced on Monday are part of that commitment.

Related Topics

George Italy United Kingdom From Government Million Satellites

Recent Stories

Nuland Says 'Fringes' of Both Parties Starting to ..

Nuland Says 'Fringes' of Both Parties Starting to Question US Aid to Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 MNA Saira demands probe against PIA officers invol ..

MNA Saira demands probe against PIA officers involved in self-appointment

3 minutes ago
 Argentina Head Coach Scaloni Extends Contract Unti ..

Argentina Head Coach Scaloni Extends Contract Until 2026

3 minutes ago
 Classical Film Museum to be established in Abu Dha ..

Classical Film Museum to be established in Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah announces creation of free zone ded ..

Ras Al Khaimah announces creation of free zone dedicated to digital and virtual ..

31 minutes ago
 Stocks bounce after sinking on US rate hike fears

Stocks bounce after sinking on US rate hike fears

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.