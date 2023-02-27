UK Space Agency Pledges $60Mln for Tech Dedicated to Lunar Communication

The UK Space Agency announced on Monday 51 million pounds ($60 million) in funding for British companies that will develop communication and navigation services for missions to the Moon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The UK Space Agency announced on Monday 51 million Pounds ($60 million) in funding for British companies that will develop communication and navigation services for missions to the Moon.

"This new funding will help UK companies provide satellite services for the fast-emerging lunar communications economy for years to come," George Freeman, the UK minister of state for science, research and innovation, said in a statement.

The United KIngdom wants to place itself at the forefront of the European Space Agency (ESA)'s Moonlight program, which aims to launch a constellation of satellites into orbit around the Moon from 2028.

These will allow future spacefarers, rovers and other equipment to communicate and navigate across the lunar surface.

The UK government said it was one of two leading international investors in the project, alongside Italy. It committed 207 million pounds to ESA telecom programs in 2022, and the 51 million pounds announced on Monday are part of that commitment.