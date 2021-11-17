UrduPoint.com

UK Space Command Says Russia's Anti-Satellite Weapon Test Threatens Peaceful Use Of Space

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

UK Space Command Says Russia's Anti-Satellite Weapon Test Threatens Peaceful Use of Space

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The head of the UK Space Command, Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, on Tuesday criticized Russia's tests of an anti-satellite system, saying such actions allegedly undermine the peaceful use of space.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced having conducted a successful test of the anti-satellite system on Monday, hitting an inoperative Russian satellite, Tselina-D. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the fragments of the old satellite formed during the test do not pose any threat to space activities.

"Space is already a congested and contested domain, and irresponsible actions like this threaten the peaceful use of space by all," Godfrey said in a statement.

In December 2020, the US Space Command announced that Russia had conducted a test of a rocket aimed at destroying satellites. After that, tests of the Russian anti-satellite missile were reported in April. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said at the time that Washington was trying to justify its own plans to deploy weapons in space this way.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United Kingdom April December 2020 All Satellites

Recent Stories

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

22 minutes ago
 Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military ..

Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military Jet Crash

32 minutes ago
 US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Ope ..

US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Operations - Russian Foreign Mini ..

32 minutes ago
 German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Ag ..

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

32 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mec ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mechanism to Prevent Arms Race in ..

32 minutes ago
 US Special Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tu ..

US Special Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tuesday for Talks on Yemen - Sta ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.