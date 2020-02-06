UK to Allow Israeli Firm Sued Over Cyberspying to Sell Tech at Closed Trade Fair

The United Kingdom will host a closed-door security trade fair in March that will give a platform to an Israeli spyware firm sued for letting its technology be used to target rights activists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The United Kingdom will host a closed-door security trade fair in March that will give a platform to an Israeli spyware firm sued for letting its technology be used to target rights activists.

The Security and Policing fair, which will be held in Farnborough from March 3-5, is being billed as "THE official Government global security event" that allows foreign officials to meet leading suppliers of intelligence equipment.

The 2020 list of over 300 exhibitors features NSO Group, a company that says its mission is to equip select intelligence agencies, militaries and law enforcement personnel with "strategic, tactical and analytical technology capabilities" needed to fight crime.

The company is being sued by WhatsApp in the United States for its alleged role in a cyberattack that bugged some 100 phones of human rights defenders, journalists and other members of civil society. NSO denied its involvement.

The trade fair is closed to the general public and only admits security professionals employed by government agencies. The Guardian daily said the list of foreign delegations will be unveiled on the launch date but previous events included countries with a record of human rights violations.