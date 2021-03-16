UK to Create New Space Command, Satellites to Be Launched by 2022 - New Defense Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United Kingdom will create a new space command and support commercial space sector so the country will be able to launch satellites from its soil by 2022, the new defense strategy confirmed on Tuesday.

"We will make the UK a meaningful actor in space, with an integrated space strategy which brings together military and civil space policy for the first time. We will support the growth of the UK commercial space sector, and ensure the UK has the capabilities to protect and defend our interests in a more congested and contested space domain - including through the new Space Command and the ability to launch British satellites from the UK by 2022," the strategy read.

According to the strategy, London aims to establish a national space strategy by this summer and hopes to gain capabilities to protect its space interests by 2030.

"To meet this ambition, the National Space Council will develop the UK's first national space strategy in 2021. This strategy will establish an integrated approach across military and civil space policy, under which we will: Establish a new Space Command by summer 2021, ensuring that the armed forces have cutting-edge capabilities to advance UK interests on Earth and in space-enhancing our cooperation with allies and ensuring we can compete with our adversaries," the strategy read.