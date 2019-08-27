UK to Decide on Using Huawei 5G Equipment by Fall - Digital Minister

The UK government expects to make a decision on whether to allow China's Huawei to provide its equipment for the future nationwide 5G infrastructure by fall, Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan said Tuesday

In late July, London postponed its decision to use Huawei's equipment for the 5G infrastructure, citing the need to first study the impact of US sanctions on the telecom giant.

"We will make the right decision for the UK. I would hope we could do something by the autumn," Morgan told the BBC.

A UK parliament select committee said earlier in July that it had found no technological reasons for completely banning Huawei equipment from 5G development.

In April, former UK Prime Minister Theresa May approved Huawei's bid to help develop the nation's 5G network despite warnings that the telecom giant posed a threat to national security.

Media then reported, citing sources, that Huawei would be granted restricted access to build non-core infrastructures, such as antennas, in the country without access to the most sensitive areas of the national communications networks.

The US government blacklisted Huawei in May, restricting the company's access to the purchase of US hardware and calling on its allies to exclude the company from their plans to establish 5G networks. However, the ban enforcement has been postponed and is now expected to come into effect on November 19.