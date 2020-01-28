UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 8 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:12 PM

UK to Exclude Huawei From Safety Critical Networks - Reports

The UK government has decided to allow China's technology giant Huawei to continue developing the 5G network in the country, but with certain restrictions, media reported

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The UK government has decided to allow China's technology giant Huawei to continue developing the 5G network in the country, but with certain restrictions, media reported.

Huawei is expected to be excluded from all "safety-related" and "safety critical" networks, as well as "sensitive geographic locations," such as nuclear sites and military bases, Sky News reported, citing a governmental document.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and UK Conservative Party lawmaker Tom Tugendhat have put pressure on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after The Guardian has reported that Huawei will be allowed to participate in the UK's 5G network due to lack of alternatives, despite Washington's pressure.

