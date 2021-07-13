UK to Require IT Companies to Hand Over Details of Authors of Racist Comments - Reports

The UK authorities will require social media platforms to hand over information about users who posted racial insults online, the Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The UK authorities will require social media platforms to hand over information about users who posted racial insults online, the Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Following England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, three black players of the national football team, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, became victims of racial abuse on the internet. The England Football Association and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among others, stepped up for the players and demanded those responsible face consequences.

"We want real-life consequences for the people who are tweeting this abuse. We need to find out who these people are and make examples of them," a government source was sited as saying by the Times.

The incident with England's players has intensified the public's frustration with the IT giants' failure to stamp out abuse. According to the government source, ministers believe that social media platforms need to provide details of those who post offensive content in a more timely fashion and assist authorities with cracking down on the issue.

The London police earlier announced its plans to investigate the recent case. Meanwhile, Twitter reported that it had already deleted over 1,000 racist comments about black players, and stressed that "abhorrent racist abuse" had no place on the platform. Additionally, a number of accounts were permanently blocked for violation of social network rules.