UK to Unveil New 'Digital Border' Strategy to Better Track Migration - Home Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) The United Kingdom will be digitalizing its borders to get a better grasp on the numbers of people entering and leaving the country under a new strategy that Home Secretary Priti Patel said she will announce on Monday.

"What I am unveiling and proposing tomorrow is a new legal migration and borders strategy, which sets the framework for the future, which is based upon the digitalization of our borders but also the simplification of our immigration laws," Patel told Sky news on Sunday.

The reform's Primary goal, however, is to make the UK immigration system safer for citizens, as there happen to be many criminals among the people who have the right to enter the UK without visa or formal immigration status, according to the official.

"Our new fully digital border will provide the ability to count people in and out of the country, giving us control over who comes to the UK," she said.

The strategy appears to include a range of reforms that will apply to various aspects of UK migration, including the asylum procedures and human smugglers. The reforms are expected to be implemented by the end of 2025.