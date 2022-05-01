Ukraine Disconnects Kherson Region From Mobile Communications, Internet - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Ukraine disconnected mobile communications and the internet in the Kherson region, as well as part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Oleg Kryuchkov, the adviser to the head of Crimea on information policy, told Sputnik on Sunday.

The Russian military, during the special operation in Ukraine, took control of the entire Kherson region in the south of the country and the area near the Azov Sea in the Zaporizhzhia region. Civil-military administrations have been formed in the regions and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.

"Ukraine has disconnected mobile communications and the Internet in the Kherson region, thereby defiantly abandoning these territories," Kryuchkov said.

Crimean or Donetsk mobile operators could enter the region in the near future, Kryuchkov said, adding that it was "too early to talk about that."

Later in the day, Kryuchkov added that Ukrainian mobile communications and the Internet were cut off in the Zaporizhzhia region as well.

On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.