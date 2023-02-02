MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Ukraine and France have agreed on the supply of French radars for Ukraine's air defense systems, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"Together with my colleague @SebLecornu signed Memorandum with @thalesgroup on supply of MG-200 radars for Ukrainian air defenders," Reznikov said on Twitter.

Earlier, Lecornu said that, jointly with Reznikov, he would hold a meeting on Wednesday with the director of the Nexter military plant, which produces, in particular, CAESAR howitzers that Paris supplies to Kiev, after which Lecornu announced the delivery of 12 additional howitzers of the type to Ukraine.

In February, Paris will send the first AMX10-RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.