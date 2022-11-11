Ukraine Receives 1,570 Starlink Terminals From Poland - Digital Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Ukraine has received a new batch of 1,570 Starlink satellite internet terminals from the Polish government, which it will use to set up more public Wi-Fi access points, Ukrainian Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

Starlink is a next generation satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access across the world, launched by US private company SpaceX in February 2018. After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Starlink has been providing Ukraine with equipment and satellite internet for free.

"+1570 Starlinks from (Poland ) are already in (Ukraine). With them, we'll launch public WI-FI points, so people can stay connected even during blackouts. Also we'll hand over Starlinks to civil administrations in liberated territories & (Ukrainian Railways).

Big thanks to Poland and @SpaceX team!," Fedorov said on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Ukraine has received more than 20,000 satellite internet terminals from donors and partners since February 24, with up to 5,000 of them with the support of the Polish government, the Ukrainian minister said.

Starlink has become crucial to Ukraine's capability for quick exchange of information on the front line. SpaceX founder and billionaire Elon Musk said in mid-October that SpaceX could no longer pay for Starlink service in Ukraine and called on the US Defense Department to cover the costs. However, the billionaire later clarified that SpaceX will continue to provide Starlink services to Ukraine for free despite the fact that other US defense service contractors receive government funding to provide military equipment to Ukraine.