Ukraine Reveals Plans To Build 4 Super Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicles

Daniyal Sohail 42 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:00 PM

Ukraine Reveals Plans to Build 4 Super Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Ukrainian state-owned aerospace design office Yuzhnoe on Saturday revealed plans to construct four super heavy-lift rockets.

In a video posted on the company's YouTube channel, Yuzhnoe demonstrated advanced stages of research and development ahead of the construction of a new line of heavy-lift launch vehicles Mayak.

According to Yuzhnoe, the Mayak-SH-3 rocket will be able to launch 59 tonnes of payload into low-Earth orbit and looks to be by smallest in the line, as Mayak-SH-5 plans to be able to put 93 tonnes of payload in orbit, while Mayak-SH-6 and Mayak-SH-7 are designed to carry 109 and 129 tonnes of payload respectively. The numbers in the Names indicate the number of side boosters in the first stage of launch.

State Space Agency of Ukraine is now reaching out to prospective investors in the US and Canada to secure funding for the costly project.

The Mayak production line looks geared to take advantage of the renewed interest in the exploration of the Moon and Mars.

Ukraine has an outsized aerospace program due to the infrastructure and expertise the country inherited following the breakup of the Soviet Union, as many projects were developed on Ukrainian territory.

Super heavy-lift launch vehicle Saturn V made possible NASA's Apollo program which put 12 astronauts on the Moon in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Although only one such launch vehicle is available today - SpaceX's Falcon heavy - Russia, China and the US are all developing their own super heavy-lift rockets of their own.

