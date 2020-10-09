Ukraine Security Service Asks Google, Apple to Ban Russian Apps in Play Market, App Store

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Friday it had asked US tech giants Google and Apple to block Russia's apps that have been under sanctions on their Play Market and Apps Store online services.

RBC Ukraine previously reported, citing a source in the SBU, that the security service had asked Google and Apple to remove the sanctioned products, including the VKontakte application, from their online stores. According to the source, negotiations with American IT companies are still ongoing, and an alleged "certain progress" has been achieved in resolving this issue with Apple.

"SBU has initiated the blocking of banned Russian applications on the electronic platforms of Google and Apple. The security service appealed to foreign companies Google, LLC and Apple Inc.

regarding the distribution on their Play Market and App Store services of mobile applications, including Russian social networks, developed by legal entities subject to economic and other restrictive measures," SBU said on Telegram.

In May 2017, the Ukrainian authorities banned access to Russian social networks Odnoklassniki and VKontakte, as well as the Yandex and Mail.ru websites for three years. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that by denying access, Kiev wanted to block alternative sources of information. In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to prolong the ban on Russian social networks and some other websites for three more years.