Ukraine Seeking To Resume Space Cooperation With Egypt - President

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Ukraine is interested in resuming space cooperation with Egypt with an emphasis on satellites and technical modernization, as conveyed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, the former's press service said on Friday.

The call took place earlier in the day and was timed to Egypt's national holiday of Revolution Day.

"Given the significant experience and existing industrial and engineering basis, Ukraine is interested in resuming mutually beneficial cooperation with Egypt in such areas as the production and control of satellites, modernization of the ground flight control systems and equipment for space flight tests, and training and education of Egyptian specialists.

I am convinced that our states have a significant potential for cooperation in peaceful use of space," Zelenskyy said, as quoted in a press release.

Among other topics discussed were the bilateral economic cooperation and trade amid Egypt being Ukraine's largest trade partner in the middle East and Africa.

The two presidents also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the reboot of tourism.

