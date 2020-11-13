UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Signs Agreement With NASA's Artemis Program On Exploration Of Moon, Mars

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Ukraine Signs Agreement With NASA's Artemis Program on Exploration of Moon, Mars

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Ukraine has signed up to the NASA's Artemis program that will enable the country to participate in space projects including the exploration of the Moon, Mars, comets and asteroids, the country's State Space Agency said on Friday.

"The State Space Agency of Ukraine signed an agreement within the framework of the NASA Artemis program on the principles of cooperation in the civil exploration and use of the Moon, Mars, comets and asteroids for peaceful purposes and has joined the space agencies of other countries participating in the program," the statement from the country's state space agency said.

With this step, Ukraine has become the ninth signatory country to the agreement on the Artemis program.

According to the press service, the agreements provide for peaceful research, transparency of activities, registration of space objects, public dissemination of scientific data and preservation of space heritage. In addition, the nations that will participate in the program will strive to maintain compatibility among systems to increase their security and stability, and will be providing assistance to those affected by the Artemis program.

The space agency noted that Ukraine has all the scientific and technical capabilities and experience that allow it to become one of the key partners of NASA during the implementation of the Artemis program.

