Ukraine, US Sign Memorandum Of Understanding On Space Flights

Daniyal Sohail 33 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:50 AM

Ukraine, US Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Space Flights

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin have signed a memorandum of understanding on security of space flights and information exchange, the Ukrainian ministry said.

The two defense chiefs met in Washington on Tuesday.

"A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in space flights security and on providing services and information on space missions was signed between the State Space Agency of Ukraine and the US Department of Defense ... The document, signed by Defense Minister Andrii Taran and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, sets forth the mutual interests of the parties and willingness to expand cooperation in the use of outer space," the ministry said.

The memorandum will allow Ukraine to obtain information from the US Space Command on the composition of crews of operating spacecraft, assess functional capacities of spacecraft, and identify space objects for observation by domestic means, including by radar, the ministry added.

The two countries also signed an intergovernmental agreement on projects in the field of research, development, testing and evaluation of weapons and military equipment, aimed at attracting US investments to Ukraine and promoting products and services of both states on the markets of third countries.

