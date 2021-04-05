UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Antimonopoly Agency Fines Google $35,900 For Failure To Provide Requested Data

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Agency Fines Google $35,900 for Failure to Provide Requested Data

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine said on Monday that it had fined the branch of US tech giant Google in the country one million hryvnias ($35,900) for its failure to provide information that was necessary to investigate a claim on blocking an entrepreneur's account in the Google My Business application

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine said on Monday that it had fined the branch of US tech giant Google in the country one million hryvnias ($35,900) for its failure to provide information that was necessary to investigate a claim on blocking an entrepreneur's account in the Google My business application.

"LLC 'Google' is fined one million hryvnias for failing to provide information at the request of the state authorized Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine in due time," the committee said in a statement.

According to the authority, the amount of the fine was determined by aggravating circumstances, namely, by the fact that the company had not provided the requested information to the committee for more than a year.

