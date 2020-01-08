UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Embassy In Iran Says Plane Crashed Due To Engine Malfunction, Not Terror Act

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:50 PM

Ukraine's Embassy in Iran Says Plane Crashed Due to Engine Malfunction, Not Terror Act

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The preliminary investigation into the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737 plane crash earlier in the day shows that the aircraft experienced an engine malfunction and the tragedy was not the result of a terrorist act as some speculations have suggested, the Ukrainian Embassy in Iran said on Wednesday.

The head of Iran's Emergency Department Pirhossein Koulivand also told Sputnik on Wednesday that the reason for the plane crash near the Tehran Imam Khomeini airport was purely technical and there was no possibility for any other reasons.

"According to preliminary information, the plane crashed due to technical reasons engine malfunction. Currently, the version of it crashing due to an act of terrorism has been excluded," a representative from the mission said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Iran Tehran From Airport

Recent Stories

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

14 minutes ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

20 minutes ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

33 minutes ago

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

54 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s new visa holds promise for ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 January 2020

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.