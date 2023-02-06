Ukrainian Defense Minister Confirms Israel Vowed to Transfer Air Raid Alert System to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Israel vowed to provide Kiev with alert technology for such aerial threats as missiles and drones, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed on Sunday.

In January, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk stated that there was an agreement between Israel and Kiev on the transfer of missile and drone attack alert technology.

"It is true. They (Israel) promised that (alert technology) to us," Reznikov was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, giving no details on when Ukraine would receive this technology.

Earlier in the week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with CNN that he was considering providing military assistance to Ukraine, including the Iron Dome air defense system.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in mid-October that Israel could no longer supply military hardware to Ukraine due to "operational reasons." At the same time, he promised that Israel would help Ukrainians develop an air raid warning system and would provide relief aid.

Western countries have increased up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation there on February 24, 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev.