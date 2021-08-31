Ukrainian Space Agency to Sign Cooperation Agreement With NASA - Kiev

Ukraine's State Space Agency will sign a cooperation agreement with NASA, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Ukraine's State Space Agency will sign a cooperation agreement with NASA, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently on a working visit to the United States. On Wednesday, he will meet with American president Joe Biden.

"The State Space Agency of Ukraine and NASA will sign an agreement on cooperation and partnership. No details now as I cannot provide them yet," Nikiforov said as broadcast by tv channel Ukraine 24.

The meeting between the US and Ukrainian leaders is planned in extended and face-to-face formats. The presidents will discuss the situation in Afghanistan and Donbas, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, bilateral defense cooperation and other issues, the spokesman added.