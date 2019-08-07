UrduPoint.com
UK's OneWeb Names Executive For Russia In Bid To Enter Russian Market

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

UK's OneWeb Names Executive for Russia in Bid to Enter Russian Market

UK communications company OneWeb announced on Wednesday that it appointed Mikhail Kaigorodov commercial director for Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) UK communications company OneWeb announced on Wednesday that it appointed Mikhail Kaigorodov commercial director for Russia.

The firm is building a global communications network using a constellation of satellites and needs to obtain broadcasting rights in Russia. It withdrew its application filed in 2017 after Russia changed domestic security rules.

"Today, we welcomed Mikhail Kaigorodov, Commercial Director for Russia, to the team. He's working with existing & potential OneWeb partners & customers to evaluate opportunities in Russia, an important market for us," it tweeted, adding "Welcome, Mikhail!" in Russian.

The new director is based in Moscow. His appointment became effective last month. He previously served as deputy director of the Department of Infrastructure Projects at the Russian Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications.

