MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) UK provider Virgin Media said on Tuesday that it had restored access to Internet, television and phone services after numerous complaints from its users about hours-long outages.

Since Tuesday morning, Virgin Media has been out of service for thousands of customers nationwide for reasons yet undetermined.

"We've restored broadband services for customers but are closely monitoring the situation as our engineers continue to investigate," the company said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the UK's Downdetector site, which monitors outages, received numerous reports about outages at Virgin Media, according to The Independent. Reportedly, 74% of users complained about interruptions to their landline internet connections and 24% about the complete disconnection from their broadband access.

Virgin Media is part of UK businessman Richard Branson's Virgin Group, an international conglomerate.

Branson's Virgin Orbit company filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday morning.

In January, Virgin Orbit conducted the launch of its LauncherOne carrier-rocket, deployed from a Boeing 747 aircraft, but it failed to reach orbit due to the premature shutdown of the second stage engine. The mission was supposed to be the first ever launch of satellites from the United Kingdom. Western media labeled the mission failure a major blow not only to the UK, but also to Virgin Orbit and seven other companies, whose satellites were to be put into orbit.

In mid-March, Virgin Orbit furloughed nearly all its employees and halted operations for a week in search of a funding lifeline. The company's chief executive, Dan Hart, later said that Virgin Orbit would cease operations "for the foreseeable future" and lay off almost all of its workforce after a failed attempt to secure needed funding.