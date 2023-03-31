UrduPoint.com

UK's Virgin Orbit To Temporarily Halt Operations Due To Lack Of Funding - CEO

Daniyal Sohail Published March 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

UK's Virgin Orbit to Temporarily Halt Operations Due to Lack of Funding - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) UK businessman Richard Branson's space company Virgin Orbit will cease operations "for the foreseeable future" and lay off almost all of its workforce after a failed attempt to secure needed funding, media reported.

In mid-March, Virgin Orbit furloughed nearly all its employees and halted operations for a week in search of a funding lifeline.

"Unfortunately, we've not been able to secure the funding to provide a clear path for this company... We have no choice but to implement immediate, dramatic and extremely painful changes," the company's chief executive, Dan Hart, said on Thursday, as quoted by CNBC.

Hart noted that the company would cease operations "for the foreseeable future" and retain only 100 employees, which means laying off about 90% of the company's staff, according to the broadcaster.

Virgin Orbit will reportedly "provide a severance package for every departing" employee, which will include a cash payment, extension of benefits and employment support.

In January, Virgin Orbit conducted a launch of the LauncherOne carrier-rocket deployed from a Boeing 747 aircraft, but it failed to reach orbit due to the premature shutdown of the second stage engine.

The mission was supposed to be the first ever launch of satellites from the United Kingdom. Western media labeled the mission failure a major blow not only to the United Kingdom, but also to Virgin Orbit itself and seven other companies, whose satellites were to be put into orbit.

Related Topics

Company United Kingdom January Media All From Satellites Employment

Recent Stories

e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

26 minutes ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

1 hour ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

1 hour ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

2 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.