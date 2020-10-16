UrduPoint.com
Ultra-Function, Ultimate Fun OPPO F17 Pro Will Be Available From 17th October 2020

Fri 16th October 2020

Ultra-Function, Ultimate Fun OPPO F17 Pro will be Available from 17th October 2020

OPPO F17 Pro is equipped with 6 Al Cameras, Premium Design, and 30W VOOC Charge 4.0

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020) OPPO Pakistan’s latest edition to its F series, F17 Pro will be available in the market from 17th October 2020 and can easily be booked online on OPPO’s official website. The OPPO F17 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for PKR 51,999.
OPPO F17 Pro introduces fashionable technology with its 6 AI cameras, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.

0, and a sleek design with 7.48mm ultra-thin and 164g ultra-lightweight body allowing the young generation to have an ultimate smartphone experience. To ensure that users are fully immersed in their content, F17 Pro’s 6.43’’ dual punch-hole display comes with a brilliant FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a large 90.7% screen-to-body ratio.
OPPO is giving away amazing gift boxes to the first buyers.

